SHEIKHUPURA: A case was registered in Safdarabad police station against four people for allegedly chopping off the right hand of a 13-year-old servant on court’s order.

A domestic helper Irfan, son of Falak Sher was working in the house of Shafqat Bibi at a Rs3,000 salary. Few days ago, when the boy asked for his salary and food it angered his employer and she allegedly cut his right hand with a fodder cutting machine. He was immediately shifted to a hospital.

When family of the boy approached Safdarabad police they refused to register a case. Jannat Bibi, boy’s mother, asked the district and sessions judge who then directed the police to register a case.

The police registered then registered a case against Shafqat Bibi, her brother Zafar Tarrar and two others and arrested Zafar.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked for a report from the Sheikhupura regional police officer about the incident.