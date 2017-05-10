ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala as “illegal”, which “requires to be demolished”.

The PTI chief’s residence is among 122 illegally-constructed buildings in the area, which have been raised in violation of the ICT Zoning Regulations, 1992, said a report submitted by the CDA in the apex court.

The CDA has recently conducted a survey to identify illegal commercial buildings constructed in Bani Gala, according to which, 122 illegal/unauthorised buildings existed. They are either under construction or have been completed.

As per the ICT Zoning Regulations, these constructions are unauthorised and required to be demolished, the report held. The report has been submitted on behalf of the CDA and the ICT Administration in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated 24 April, 2017.

Both the departments have submitted report in suo motu case of the municipal lawlessness in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

The notice was taken on a complaint filed by the PTI chief, Imran Khan, highlighting continuous large-scale encroachment on the botanical garden and park in Bani Gala, which is going unchecked by the CDA and the park is not only shrinking in size but also subjected to massive cutting of trees threatening, wellbeing of the future generations.

Furthermore, the PTI chief had stated that there were unplanned and unregulated constructions cropping up in Bani Gala area with no sewerage and waste disposal systems in place or being planned.

However, the PTI chief seemed to have fallen prey to his own plea as the civic agency declared his own residence as “illegal”.

According to the report, the illegal/unauthorised buildings in Bani Gala include schools, shops, multi-storey plazas, single-storey shops, residences, hospitals, hotels and wedding halls.

The residence of the PTI chief, Imran Khan, stands at serial number 92 on the list of 122 illegal constructions in Bani Gala.

The report also mentioned certain measures and actions jointly taken by the CDA and the ICT administration to check illegal construction and protect the area from pollution and deforestation.

The CDA has deployed vigilance teams to ensure that no tree cutting is carried out in the areas falling within Botanical Garden and National Park in Bani Gala.

Section 144 has been imposed on illegal cutting of trees.

The FIRs have been lodged under section 188 PPC whereby 19 persons have been arrested.

The report said that Ministry of Climate Change was taking steps for construction of wall around zoo-cum-botanical garden measuring 583 acres as directed by the prime minister.

The report further said that the CDA was in process of setting up a special laboratory in planning wing of the CDA in collaboration with the SUPARCO for aerial monitoring of unauthorised construction and loss of trees.

The ICT Administration is also taking action against the encroachments and illegal/unauthorised buildings under violation of Section 144, which has been imposed by the DC ICT, the report added.

According to the report, conservancy services including garbage collection and sanitary sewerage system cannot be provided by the CDA in the area as per law. The report recommended that punitive action be taken by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency against the polluters.