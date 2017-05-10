FAISALABAD - Another chickenpox patient succumbed to the disease during treatment here on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths from the contagious disease to 19 in the current year. According to hospital sources, the person was under treatment at Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he breathed his last. The citizen terrified of the disease claiming precious lives have demanded the provincial government to take war footing measures to stop spread of the diseases.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 10-May-2017 here.
Chickenpox toll rises to 19 as another man dies
comments powered by Disqus