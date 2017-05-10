During the case of foreign funding against PTI and plea for disqualification of Imran Khan, Supreme Court expressed ire on attitude of PMLN leaders Daniyal Aziz and Hanif Abbasi.

According to reports, the court called both at rostrum and asked if they have any issue with the court.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar asked both leaders to explain their comment about Supreme Court being ‘discriminatory’ with them.

Both Aziz and Abbasi, however, apologised for their comments and regretted it was happened.

The CJ further said that this court is their institution and must be respected.

The bench issued last warning against disrespect of the apex court.

“If this continued, we will ban your media talk regarding proceedings of this case completely, “ said the Chief Justice.