KARACHI: The individual held after a brawl at Karachi college turns out of be a rangers’ personnel, said a spokesperson for Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Earlier, unidentified people tortured a teacher at Government Premier College in Nazimabad when he refused to allow use of unfair means during exam on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Pakistan Rangers Sindh confirmed that the man arrested due to the scuffle at Government Premier College is Rangers personnel”

The spokesman said the arrested personnel's son was attempting his paper at the college when the incident happened.”

He mentioned that personal was in plain clothes, when engaged in the brawl.

The spokesman however claimed that he did not enter the examination hall, nor was anyone injured during the fight.

A departmental inquiry would be held against him and would be punished as per the rules, he told media.