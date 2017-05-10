ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan asking him to submit a reply by May 23rd in response to a petition seeking his disqualification on grounds of not remaining “Sadiq” and “Amin”.

The commission heard a petition filed by Hashim Ali Bhutta seeking disqualification of Imran Khan under order IX rule 9 code of Civil Procedure, 1908 for restoration of the petition dismissed for non-prosecution vide order dated 16-1-2017.

The commission after hearing the petition issued notice to Imran Khan to file a reply by May 23rd.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew, visited the Election Commission of Pakistan and met worthy Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza.

In the meeting, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s preparation for the forthcoming 2018 general elections remained the focus.

The chief election commissioner gave detailed briefing on all ongoing preparatory measures for General Elections 2018 including capacity building, result management system (rms) and others.

Proposed Election Act 2017 was also discussed and the British High Commissioner was informed about the ECP’s role in this forthcoming unified Election Act 2017.

The British delegation took interest in women voters’ registration efforts of the ECP and its active role in the proposed unified law.

The British high commissioner stressed the need for giving full autonomy to the ECP for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

The British delegation expressed satisfaction over the ongoing preparations of the ECP for the forthcoming 2018 elections and assured that it would continue cooperating with the ECP in capacity building area for the forthcoming 2018 general elections.