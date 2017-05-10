OKARA - A massive fire broke out in a cold storage here at Depalpur Sabzi Mandi on Tuesday morning. Fire erupted in cold storage building located at Depalpur Sabzi Mandi early morning. The blaze engulfed the entire building within no time. On information, Rescue 1122 fire-fighters rushed to the spot and struggled hard to put out the fire. Luckily, however there was no casualty as the workers were immediately evacuated from the building. The fire left properties worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes. Short-circuit is said to be reason behind the fire.