Four more terrorists convicted by military courts were hanged today, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

All four belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ISPR further stated that all these terrorists were involved in serious crimes including attacks on military forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), mosques, killings of innocent civilians, destruction of communication infrastructure and other terrorist activities.

All of them pleaded guilty in front of military courts, mentioned ISPR.

The detail of hanged terrorists released by ISPR is:

Qaiser Khan S/O Habib Khan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of an innocent civilian and destruction of communication infrastructure. The convict admitted the offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Umar S/O Saida Jan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan .He was involved in destruction of an educational institution and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Qari Zubair Muhammad S/O Sakhi Muhammad. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in abetting a suicidal attack on a mosque, which resulted in death of soldiers, civilians and injuries to several others as well as possessing fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Aziz Khan S/O Ashber. The convict was active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of communication system which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of suicide jacket. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and trial court. He was awarded death sentence.