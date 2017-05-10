SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a trader of human organs in Sialkot city’s congested Chitti Sheikhaan locality here on Tuesday.

Abdul Majeed was involved in the trade of human kidneys as he would get big commission from the kidney sellers and purchasers, according to Khalid Anees, divisional deputy director of FIA.

He said that the accused had been handed over to FIA, as the case was already registered against the accused for his involvement in selling human kidneys. The FIA official added that the accused has confessed to getting the kidneys of several poor people sold after getting big amounts as commission. The FIA has sent the accused behind bars.