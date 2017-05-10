Federal Minister for Trade and Commerce Khurram Dastagir Khan has sent an invitation letter to his Afghan Counterpart to visit Pakistan for restoration and bolstering Pak-Afghan bilateral trade ties.

Commerce ministry authorities said that Pakistan wants to have better ties with Afghanistan. Hence, Commerce Minister Dastgir Khan has written a letter to Afghan Counterpart inviting him to visit Pakistan so that the problems related to bilateral trade could be addressed.

According to sources no reply to this letter has been received from Afghan Commerce Minister so far.