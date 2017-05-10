QUETTA - One man was killed and another four injured in a hand-grenade attack on a house in Turbat on Tuesday.

According to Levies officials, some men hurled the grenade in a house in Balangoor area, killing a man and injuring another four of his family. The attackers managed to flee.

The dead body and victims were shifted to Civil Hospital Turbat for medico-legal formalities, while the district administration was looking into the matter.

CENSUS PROCESS

RESUMES IN CHAMAN

INP adds: Census activities have also resumed in Chaman amid tight security, days after a cross-border attack on census staff and security personnel by Afghan forces in Chaman left at least 12 people dead and 40 others injured despite Kabul being informed of the exercise in advance.

Reports however said that the situation in Chaman started returning to normalcy Tuesday morning, after four days of tension, as educational institutes reopened.

However, those people who had come to Pakistan for treatment at hospitals in Quetta and others parts of the country, were allowed to go to Afghanistan on visa.