HAFIZABAD - All the resources are being utilised to complete the ongoing public welfare projects transparently to resolve the problems of the masses, two Punjab minister claimed separately here on Tuesday.

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar was reviewing the construction of Sheikhupura road near the Kassoki Bypass. She directed the officer concerned to ensure completion of the project at an earliest. The XEN assured the minister that one portion of the road will be completed during the current week while the other portion will be completed next week. She also directed him that there be no compromise on the use of standard material and warned that those found using inferior quality material would be taken to task.

Later, the minister visited the Municipal Committee and listened to the complaints regarding civic services particularly insanitation and encroachments. She said that according to the provincial government policy, special measures are being taken to improve sanitary conditions and removal of the encroachments with the cooperation of the citizen and traders. Addressing the councilors, she said, “We are public servants and responsible to resolve the problems of masses at the earliest.”

Likewise, another minister said that strict monitoring is being made to ensure the wheat procurement at fixed price in the wheat centres.

Punjab Minister Hameeda Waheedud Din said this while conducting surprise visit to Sawanpura procurement centre. She said that no complaints regarding the issuance of empty gunny bags or procurement of wheat would be tolerated. She said that the Punjab chief minister himself was visiting different areas to monitor the procurement. She said that the rights of growers would be protected at all costs. The minister expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements for the procurement of wheat. To a question, she said that the rate of wheat in the open market has stabilised which is benefitting the growers. The government will procure 736,000 bags of wheat from Hafizabad, Kaleke Mandi, Sawanpura, Iqbalnagar, Tahli Goraya, Jalalpur Bhattian, Fatehpur, Pindi Bawray, Lalki Dhiranki, Vanike Tarar, Ramke Chatha, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kot Sarwar, Maccho Nikkah, Bhobhra and Tibba Shah Behlol.

Moreover, gunny bags at nine token centres are being supplied to growers through draw of ballots transparently and 347,227 bags have already been supplied to the growers and 142,519 bags of wheat have been procured so far.