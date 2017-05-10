LODHRAN - Nawaz Sharif’s third time election as prime minister stands testimony to the public trust as the nation considers him the man, most sincere with the country.

PML-N leader Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan stated while talking to The Nation here the other day.

He claimed that the government has been spending billions of rupees for completion of different public welfare projects across the province. He said last year, about 72,000 disabled persons were issued Khidmat Cards, enabling them to get Rs1,200 on monthly basis. He said Under Punjab Social Security Program, a total of 500,000 schoolchildren in 16 district will be provided Rs1,000 monthly stipend. He said that 35,000 brick-kiln workers between the age of 4 to 14 years, have been enrolled in schools and will be provided Rs1,000 monthly stipend.

Similarly, Social Protection Authority has approved Rs16,000 per family for the mothers whose income is less than Rs45,000. Besides, the Punjab CM has also distributed more than Rs185.8 million worth cash prizes to the students who got prominent positions in Matric and Intermediate Examinations, he added.

Tariq Khan said that under Primary and Secondary Health Care Program, free tests of Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Hepatitis, BOC, HRID and Blood group of Bus and Truck Drivers will be conducted in public hospitals.