Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Wednesday Pakistan is reviewing India’s plea against Jadhav’s death sentence and jurisdiction of International Court of Justice.

“India has moved International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Kulbhushan Jadhav’s conviction,” he said. “A statement will be issued in this regard in a couple of days.”

Sartaj had earlier said Jadhav is entitled to file a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa if an appellate court upholds his conviction.

The International Court of Justice on Tuesday stayed the hanging of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

The court passed the orders in wake of an appeal by New Delhi in which it had accused Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention", reported Indian media.

Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan, which has seen a long-running conflict between Pakistani security forces and a militant separatist movement.

The Pakistani military said in a statement he had confessed to being tasked by India's intelligence service with planning, coordinating and organizing espionage and sabotage activities in Baluchistan "aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan".

The sentence was passed by a Field General Court Martial and confirmed by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The military did not announce any date for the execution.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India would take up the issue with Pakistan at the highest level to ensure that justice was done to Jadhav.

Swaraj dismissed Jadhav's trial as a farce and said Pakistan had ignored 13 separate requests in the past year to be permitted to offer him consular services.