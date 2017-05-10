Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on Geo News for remarks against veteran politicians and members of the parliament Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman in its programme ‘Jirga’ on Feb 12, 2017, Pemra said in a press release.

“Anchor person Salim Safi’s shows’ guests Ijaz Mehmand and Nisar Mehmand termed Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman as ‘ghaddar’,” the press release reads.

On account of airing of the violation of electronic media code of conduct 2015, the channel is not only fined but its management and the anchor Salim Safi are directed to tender an apology during the show Jirga by specifically mentioning the names of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai.