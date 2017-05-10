Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa today.

According to reports both discussed Dawn Leaks issue which has caused quite instability between civil-military leadership.

DG ISI and Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar were also present in the meeting. Ishaq Dar also attended the meeting.

The sources claimed the both leaders will reach to a final and definite decision today regarding the scandal.

Furthermore, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) will conduct a press conference today at 3:45 pm to share details of today's meeting.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has postponed his press conference and will conduct one tomorrow.

On April 29th, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif ratified the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, and had withdrawn the portfolio of Advisor on Foreign Affairs from Tariq Fatemi.

According to a notification from the PM Office, Action against Rao Tehseen Ali, the principal information officer at the Foreign Ministry, will be taken once the findings of the report are done.

It also included the role of the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida will be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS).

Pakistan military however 'rejected' that investigation report of Dawn Leaks and stated that it is not complete and according to recommendations by the investigation board.