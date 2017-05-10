ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had no moral right to rule after the verdict in Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Pakistan People’s Party leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former interior minister Rehman Malik here in separate meetings, Zardari said that the PM should quit, to allow the Joint Investigation Team investigate the Panama leaks case independently.

Rehman Malik later said that the issue of tension with Afghanistan was also discussed.

He said that the PPP wanted a resolution of the crisis through talks. “The PPP has been asking the government to appoint a full-time foreign minister to hold talks with the counterparts in the region and the world. The government is not paying any heed to this demand,” Malik said.

He said that the PPP had launched a mass-contact campaign and was hoping to do better in the next general elections.

Meanwhile yesterday, Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Arif Chaudhry along with vice president Riaz Khalil and Joint Secretary Hafiz Tamboli called on Asif Zardari.

“Situation after the verdict of Panama corruption scandal was discussed in detail in the meeting. Several issues concerning the Bar also came under discussion,” said a PPP statement.

The former president, it said, appreciated the role of the lawyers’ community in the struggle for democracy.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Faisal Karim Kundi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present in the meeting.

Separately yesterday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formed a “manifesto committee” for General Elections, 2018.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala will be the committee’s convener, while Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Sherry Rehman, Nafisa Shah and Azra Fazal Pechuho will be its members, a PPP statement said.