ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with a delegation of key ministers and officials would be leaving for China on May 12 to attend the Belt and Road forum for international cooperation.

The forum which would remain in session from May 12 to 15 would likely be attended by the heads of state from some 28 countries while representatives of various international organisations and business people from over 110 countries would also attend the event aimed at linking Asia, Africa and Europe.

At the sidelines of the event, the Prime Minister would likely have meetings with Chinese President, Prime Minister and other relevant people wherein he would try to woo more investment from China.

Official sources informed The Nation that Prime Minister would be accompanied by Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ehsan Iqbal, Kh. Mohammad Asif and other officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the summit. President Xi was the driving force behind ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative to build a new Silk Road linking Asia, Africa and Europe, a landmark progamme to invest billions of US dollars in infrastructure projects.

China would be investing $40 billion to a Silk Road Fund and the idea was the driving force behind establishment of the $50 billion Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The idea of One Belt One Road was driven from the old Silk Road which was centuries old trade route linking China with the rest of the world. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor was also part of this main project aimed at economic integration of the countries in Asia, Africa and Europe for the collective benefit of humanity.

During the forum, China is expected to sign cooperative documents with nearly 20 countries and more than 20 international organisations, the experts said. China will work with countries along the route on action plans concerning infrastructure, energy and resources, production capacity, trade and investment, which will help to turn the grand blueprint into a clear roadmap, they added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the US-Arab and Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh on the special invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The invitation to this effect was given to the Prime Minister by Minister for Information and Culture of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad.

During a meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday, Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad also discussed the already strong and cordial relations between the two brotherly Islamic states.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting a US-Arab and Islamic summit in Riyadh.

Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, the special envoy of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend the summit. Nawaz accepted the invitation of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques.