KASUR - Social, political and media notables flayed the police failure to lasso the robbers who fired indiscriminate gunshots on and robbed the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president despite the lapse of 32 days.

Talking to The Nation, KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla pointed out that the police must fulfil the promise made with journalists regarding arrest of the robbers. District Council vice chairman Sardar Uzair Shoaib demanded the police high-ups to take stern action against negligent cops of the patrolling police whose lethargic attitude caused the incident.

PML-N MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar Sheikh regretted the police failure to arrest the culprits despite the lapse of 32 days. “It shows the police ‘capability’ and sincerity to eradicate crime in the district,” he flayed.

PTI leader Sardar Fakhir Ali said that the rulers have turned Punjab Police into a private force for their security which has badly distorted professional capabilities of the police force.

Another PTI leader Mian Farooq Ahmed Ansari said that attack on KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr is an attack on freedom of journalism. He urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and order officials concerned to ensure early arrest of the robbers.