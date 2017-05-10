Chairman standing committee Rehman Malik asked KPK FIA to put Ehsanullah Ehsan’s name in the FIR of attack on Malala.

In 2012, Taliban shot Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who rose to fame for speaking out against the militants. She was shot in the head and neck when gunmen fired on her school bus in the Swat. Two other girls were also wounded.

Rehman Malik has tweeted saying,

As chmn Standing com on Int have asked IG/P KPK/FIA to include Ishan Ullah Ishan as accused in the FIR of attack on Malala.He claimed it. — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) May 9, 2017





After the attack, Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan said his group was behind the shooting and their reason for attacking her was, "She was pro-West, she was speaking against Taliban and she was calling President Obama her ideal leader. She was young but she was promoting Western culture in Pashtun areas.”