Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the federal and provincial governments are giving priority to quality education in order to ensure human resource development in line with modern requirements.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was addressing an education expo in Islamabad. She said that curriculum has been digitalized in Punjab province and it can be seen online. She said, “the system is also being replicated in other provinces.”

Similarly, she said the books of boards are also being put online. Referring to the Prime Minister's education reforms program, the Minister pointed out it has three main features.

Under the program, Montessori classes for the first time have been introduced in the public sector schools. Modern transport system has been started in order to ensure access of the students to schools and colleges. Further she added, the teachers are also being provided with training and their promotions have been linked with the performance of their student.

Spokesperson said that responsibility also rests with the private sector to provide enabling environment to the students so that they could succeed in their future endeavors. She pointed out that an important component of PM's Youth Program is the internship program which is providing graduating youth internships in the public sector departments.

Earlier, the minister visited different stalls set up at the expo.