ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has expressed concerns over the ongoing complex war, adding the root causes of extremism and terrorism are not being addressed by the world at large. NSA stated this while talking to a delegation of European Union called on him at his office on Tuesday.

The team comprised experts from European Union accompanied by Ambassador (Retd) Tariq Osman Hyder.

A project Strengthening Resilience to Violent Extremism (STRIVE) proposed by European Union with special reference to Punjab and KP came under discussion.

NSA warmly welcomed the group and appreciated the nature of their endeavour. He said that Strengthening Resilience to Violent Extremism is an idea that can actually work on the root causes of extremism and terrorism.

He expressed his concerns over the ongoing complex war the root causes of which are not being addressed by the world at large. NSA urged the delegation to have a better understanding of the environment of Pakistan. “To mitigate extreme thought we need to introduce a thought which is superior in its character and narrative. Only that could help change the mindset. Pursuing with kinetic approaches only is never enough to curb the menace of extremism,” he reiterated.

The member of delegation requested for support from the government at federal and provincial level to devise a formal mechanism for implementation of the project. The NSA assured full support of his Division to the delegation. The delegation will meet NSA again after their visit to Punjab and KP.