SARGODHA - A walk and a seminar were held to raise the awareness of the teachers and students of the University of Sargodha about taxation process, expansion of tax net, its need and tax return filing.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Sargodha (UoS) and Regional Tax Office (RTO) Sargodha, Federal Board of Revenue was materialised on January 30 2017 for collaboration in mutually agreed areas of cooperation. The main objectives of the seminar were to make students, faculty and other stakeholders aware of Taxation Process.

They were also educated on promotion of the e-tax return file system and enforcement of the tax regulations. Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad presented some of the achievements of the University in a concise and comprehensive manner. He talked about importance of taxation for the prosperity of less fortunate segment of the society that necessitates honouring tax liability for the socio-economic development of the nation.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Shahzada Tahir Zaman shared his remarks indicating efforts and initiatives of RTO for the facilitation, wellbeing and welfare of the stakeholders. He motivated students to closely interact with RTO-FBR to get professional orientation, tax practices and dynamic trends of practical life. The Chief Commissioner highlighted the importance of tax, taxation system of Pakistan as well as benefits for tax payers/filers. He also promised to conduct a mega job fair to provide to provide jobs at national and international organisations especially for the students of UoS.