PESHAWAR:- Special Police Unit Malakand arrested a terrorist allegedly involved in various terrorist activities from Qambar area of Swat in jurisdiction of Rahimabad Police Station. Police said that the alleged terrorist was associated with TTP and was involved in bomb blast near the house of a lady constable, Neelum. He was identified as Yousaf, son of Bakht Zarin, resident of Qambar. The alleged terrorist was also involved in looting precious items from Rahimabad grid station. The incident had also resulted in martyrdom of two police personnel. Police have registered an FIR against the arrested person and started further investigation.–Staff Reporter