MARDAN:- A traffic cop allegedly shot dead a mentally disabled person in front of the City Police Station, police said on Tuesday. According to City Police Station, Lal Ghani, resident of Jamal Ghari, told police that he was taking his mentally-ill son, Bilal, for check up. He told police that on their way near Town Hall, Bilal jumped from the motor bike. He added that Bilal slapped the traffic constable who was on duty on the spot and started running toward the police station.–Staff Reporter

He added that the traffic constable also started following him. He added that he begged the traffic constable that his son was mental patient but the constable started firing at him. He added that when his son reached near the police station, the constable fired straight at him, due to which his son died on the spot. Police registered a case against the constable and arrested him.

