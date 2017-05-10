TOBA TEK SINGH - A farmer allegedly unleashed his dog on a teenager as a result he was severely bitten by the dog and admitted to DHQ hospital on Tuesday.

The Rajana Police have registered a case of the incident on the complaint of Muhammad Yousaf, father of 14-year-old Muhammad Rizwan and resident of Chak 189/GB. He complained to the police that accused Muhammad Yaqoob and Abdul Shakoor had kept a dangerous dog at their haveli. He said he repeatedly complained to the accused persons to take away their dog as the animal had bitten a number of persons and animals but they refused to do so. To avenge Yousaf’s complaint, they released their dog on his son Muhammad Rizwan when he was passing near their haveli. As a result the youth sustained critical wounds due to dog bite. The police have registered a case against both the accused under section 289 and 337/34 of PPC.