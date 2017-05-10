At least two Pakistani boys aged eight and six years old died due to fire erupted in their home in Al Ghafiya, Sharjah.

Pakistan Consul General to Dubai Syed Javed Hassan along with Pakistan community living in Sharjah visited the gutted villa where the fire broke out. They offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured the family of issuance of passports and other documents on a priority basis.

He also gave Dh15,000 as immediate relief to family while the President of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah Khalid Hussain Chaudhry gave them Dh5,000.