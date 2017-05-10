FAISALABAD - Launching ceremony of poetry book titled “Kalam-e-Shafqat” written by renowned poet Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq was held here at University of Agriculture on Tuesday.

The ceremony was presided over by UAF VC Dr Iqrar Ahmad while renowned poet Afsar Sajid was guest of the honour on the occasion. He said that Urdu literature contained words from various languages which is the beauty of it. The ceremony was arranged by the UAF Public Relations and Publications Department.

Dr Iqrar stressed the need for encouraging literary activities. “Poets and novelists are assets to nation as their poetries related to nature not only creating harmony in society but also provoke thinking among the youth,” he pointed out. He showed his concerns over decreasing tolerance in society, suggesting that education system needs to be diversified to create cultural harmony and wipe out extremists tendencies.

He lauded the efforts made by Shafqat ullah Mushtaq to pen down social, religious and economic aspects of the society in a simple easily understandable language.

Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, the poet, said that this book would reflect actual face of society and would familiarised reader with issues being faced in society.

Afsir Sjid, Dr Saeed Ahmad Bhatti, Dr Sadaf Naqvi, Koser Ali, Dr Shahida Moshin, Shahzad Baig, Kashif, Naseem Khan and Dr Rashem spoke on the occasion.