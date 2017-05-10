KASUR - Villagers seek government assistance to retrieve six acres of Shamlat land from land mafia, which was actually allocated for the establishment of a school by villagers in suburban village Sheikh Ammad.

It has been learnt that the village is deprived of requisite education facilities as there is only a primary school, which is in deteriorated condition. It consists of eight rooms out of which three have been destroyed. The school has recently been upgraded to middle level but the lacks requisite classrooms for students. Under these circumstances, villagers intended to establish a separate school on self-help basis on Shamlat land to fulfil the educational needs of the area. But some influential persons of the village occupied the land and started cultivation there. Residents of the village are helpless before the powerful land mafia and seek government assistance to get the land evacuated.

Talking to The Nation, they said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz has taken effective steps for uplift of education sector in the province. “He should also pay heed to condition of schools in villages where some people want to keep children of poor villagers ignorant,” they said. They also demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to look into the matter and order the officials concerned to get the land evacuated from mafia.