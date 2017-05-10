After allegations of CDA against his house, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that he will not only present money trail of sale and purchase of London flat but also show the details of bringing money back to Pakistan.


On his twitter account, Khan further said that he will prove in Supreme Court that his house plan was approved by Union Council of Mora Noor before construction started.


In both cases of London flats & Bani Gala House, there won’t be Qatari letter drama rather proper documents, said PTI chairman.


On Tuesday, CDA authorities told Supreme Court that house of Imran Khan in Bani Gala is being constructed illegally.

CDA claimed during illegal encroachments in Bani Gala filed by PTI chairman himself.