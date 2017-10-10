MIRPUR (AJK)-Universal Postal Day was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Monday to raise awareness among the people about the importance of postal services amid the revolutionary means of communications including internet and SMS.

Special ceremonies were held under the auspices of Pakistan Post at various major stations across AJK including Mirpur to highlight importance and reliability despite the advent of modern means.

Speakers highlighted various services introduced by Pakistan Post including the fast-fax, saving bank deposits, internet western union money transfer, money order and electronic money order and other services being provided to people across the country including the AJK.

In Mirpur, students and teachers of various schools attended a ceremony held in General Post Office where Postal Service officials including Chief Post Master Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi and Shabbir Hussain Ch and Mrs Shamaila Shahid apprised the audience of various existing and upcoming components of the postal services in the backdrop of its long history.

On the occasion, the CPM released special message of Director General of Universal Postal Union on the World Post Day, depicting importance of the postal services at present and the times to come.

The Postal Service officials responded to a series of queries about the advent and importance of the postal services in the world, raised by students and other participants of the ceremony about the services being provided by Pakistan Post to the masses in the country and abroad.

The students also visited various sections of the GPO where they were apprised of the performance of the postal services.

From the earliest times in history, "postal services" existed in the shape of messengers who used to travel long distances on foot or horseback. In the 1600s and 1700s, many countries set up national postage systems and entered bilateral agreements for the exchange of mail between countries.

By the late 1800s, there was a large web of bilateral agreements that made the distribution of international mail complicated, non-transparent and inefficient.

In 1863, Montgomery Blair, Postmaster General in the United States of America, organized a conference of representatives from 15 European and American countries.

During this conference, the delegates laid down a number of general principles for mutual agreements on international postal services but did not create an international postal agreement.

On September 15, 1874, Heinrich von Stephan, a senior postal official in the North German Confederation (an area that now forms parts of Germany, Poland and Russia), opened a conference in Berne, Switzerland, with delegates from 22 countries.

On October 9, 1874, the delegates signed the Treaty of Berne and established the General Postal Union. The number of countries that were members of the General Postal Union grew rapidly and the union's name was changed to the Universal Postal Union in 1878. In 1948, the Universal Postal Union became a specialized agency of the UN.

The 16th Universal Postal Union Congress was held in Tokyo, Japan, from October 1 to November 16, 1969. During this conference the delegates voted to declare October 9 each year as World Post Day.