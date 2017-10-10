Islamabad - The Nepra has said that the concept of ‘Regulation of Generation Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Amendment Bill 2017’, which has been borrowed from India, will increase the inefficiency among the Discos and will enhance consumer-end tariff.

The concept has been borrowed from the Indian Electricity Act 2003 where the regulatory framewor’k is different from that of Pakistan, said a written brief statement submitted by Nepra to the National Assembly’s standing committee on energy. The committee is likely to discuss the proposed amendments in detail in its today’s (Tuesday) meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the Ministry of Energy have locked horns over an amendment in the Nepra Act as the former has expressed reservations saying that it would affect the performance of the power distribution companies (Discos).

In the brief points of divergence, available with The Nation, Nepra, raised several objections to the proposed “Regulation of Generation Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Amendment Bill 2017,”. According to brief, objective of the proposed amendments is unclear.

The Nepra pointed out that the qualifying experience of members and chairman lowered to 10 years which will make inexperienced people eligible for appointment. Low ranked Ex-Wapda employees will become eligible, who will be susceptible to executive pressure, the brief said.

Similarly by reducing the retirement age of members and chairman from 65 to 62 will make competent professionals (e.g. retired justices high courts) ineligible for posts. Besides, it is divergence from existing retirement ages among other national regulatory bodies i.e SECP, Ogra, Pemra, CCP and Nepra, it pointed out.

On the national electricity plan in the proposed amendment, Nepra said it will be prepared by federal government and will be binding on Nepra and tariff determination function will be subject to plan. National Electricity Plan will be prepared by federal government without approval of CCI. No parameters or heads of plan provided in proposed amendment. Federal government will effectively control Nepra through the plan. Any Plan without approval of CCI is in violation of Article 154 of the constitution. Preparation of National Electricity Plan by the federal government raises conflict of interest concerns since federal government owns and controls 80 percent of the sector. It will also curtail independence and autonomy of the authority and it is against the judgment of superior judiciary. The plan will curtail Nepra’s core function of determination of tariff curtailed by Plan.

On the issue of uniform tariff in the proposed amendment, Nepra has pointed out that the concept incentivizes inefficiency and will hamper privatization of Discos and will increase inefficiency amongst the distribution companies. Uniform tariff is against the operative Multi Year Tariff determined by the authority and is in directed conflict with the proposed market reforms. It is in conflict with other provisions of Nepra Act, 1997.Uniform Tariff will result in consumer end tariff.

On the establishment of the appellate tribunal in the proposed amendment, Nepra said that a transparent and expeditious adjudication process already exist within the authority. A five-tiered adjudication framework has been proposed and in case of consumer related dispute a six-tiered framework. It is an extra layer and barriers to dispensation of justice, NEPRA noted.In matter of tariff(80 percent of all disputed), tribunal will remand the back to authority for decision, making establishment of Tribunal pointless. Tribunal may not have required level of expertise to resolve disputes of the sector. Concept of tribunal absent from other regulatory bodies.In case of PEMRA, Tribunal was abolished in favour of direct appeal to the high court.Appointment of members of Tribunal by Federal government is contrary to the judgments of the superior courts.