ISLAMABAD - The newly appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal will have to be on his mettle from the start as several high-profile cases will be welcoming him as soon as he assumes charge of the office.

The Ministry of Law issued the notification of the appointment of the new NAB chief with the approval of President Mamnoon Hussain for a period of four years after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqab Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah agreed on the name of Justice (Retd) Iqbal, out of a total of 12 candidates, for the slot.

The outgoing NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry’s tenure ends on October 10 (today).

Talking to The Nation, former NAB Director General Shahzad Bhatti said that first of all, the new NAB Chairman will have to prove his neutrality and pursue the ongoing corruption cases/references against Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the light of the Supreme Court verdict.

He said that the NAB chief will have to ensure the bureau’s injunctions against all accused in corruption cases and make sure their attendance in NAB courts during hearings.

Bhatti said that the government has plans to amend the NAB Ordinance and how will the new chief go against the government and its functionaries if the regulation was altered.

He said Justice (Retd) Iqbal should convince the government that the present National Accountability Bureau Ordinance was perfect.

The former NAB official said that the government should strengthen the bureau instead of amendment in its Ordinance.

“The appointment of a new Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) will also be a tough task for new National Accountability Bureau chief because the incumbent PGA is going to retire next month,” Bhatti said.

He said that the new NAB chief must appoint a senior and an experienced lawyer like Irfan Qadir or KK Agha as PGA because the persecution wing was considered as the backbone of the bureau.

He said that the prosecution wing will be strengthening with the appointment of Justice (Retd) Iqbal because he had served as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Bhatti said that the new NAB Chairman has been appointed with the support of all political parties and he should prove he has got the job on merit.

Earlier, the government had suggested three names — Justice (Retd) Rehmat Jafery, Justice (Retd) Chaudhry Aijaz and Director Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan. The Pakistan People’s Party had proposed the names of Justice (Retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and former Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan Ishtiaque Ahmed Khan while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had floated the names of Shoaib Suddle, Shahzad Arbab and Justice (Retd) Falak Sher for the NAB chief slot.

A senior official of the bureau said that the new NAB Chairman should take action on pending mega corruption cases on a priority basis.

He said that cases against politicians including three former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Punjab and several former Federal Ministers, government officials, retired bureaucrats and businessmen were part of a list of 169 mega corruption cases.

He said that Chaudhry faced severe criticism on the often intervention of the plea bargain law and there was a need to create awareness in this regard at a massive level.

During his career as apex court judge, Justice (Retd)Javed Iqbal was appointed as head of the Abbottabad Commission and head of the Commission on Missing Persons.

Reports of both the Commissions have not been made public so far.

Talking to The Nation, a senior PPP leader claimed that the new NAB Chairman has been appointed under a deal between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PPP.

He said that the new appointment is part of a new strategy of both the parties to defeat the PTI in the next general elections.