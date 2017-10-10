MULTAN-The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) is going to set up a sub-campus in Lodhran district. The varsity Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen has constituted a committee to make arrangements for setting up the sub-campus which will be led by Dr Hakoomat Ali.

Chairing a meeting held in connection with the Lodhran Sub-campus here on Monday, the VC said that the decision to establish another sub-campus is a strong evidence of the BZU's endeavours to offer higher education to the residents of all small and big cities located around Multan. He said that the BZU has been playing a leading role in the promotion of literacy in South Punjab. Citing examples of other sub-campuses, he said that the BZU established its sub-campuses in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Layyah and Vehari out of which Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal campuses progressed and became full universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Rana Khurram Shahzad said that a spacious building would be allocated for the sub-campus. He added that all out efforts would be made to construct sub-campus's own building. "We'll demand funds from both federal and provincial governments for this purpose," he declared.

Earlier, director finance Sohaib Rashid Khan briefed the participants of the meeting on previous experiences relating to the sub-campuses.

The meeting was attended among others by Chairman District Council Lodhran Mian Rajan Sultan Pirzada and officers of BZU.

BZU 14TH CONVOCATION

ON NOVember 7

The 14th Convocation of BZU will take place on November 7, declared BZU VC Dr Tahir Ameen. Addressing a meeting held in connection with the convocation, the VC added that the Convocation was the output of efforts made by the academic and examination sections. "The students and their parents not just pin their hopes on this day but are highly excited to receive their degrees," he added.

The VC constituted a number of committees to finalise arrangements for the Convocation. According to details, the Printing, Publication, Press and Liaison Committee will be led by Prof. Abdul Qudoos Sohaib, Security Committee Prof Bashir Chaudhry, Invitation Committee Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Hall Sitting Committee Prof. Saed Akhtar, Gold Medal Committee Prof. Masood Akhtar, Refreshment Committee Dr Hakoomat Ali and Transport Committee Prof. Nazim Hussain Labar. All the committees have been directed to submit their reports regarding arrangements on next meeting on October 12.