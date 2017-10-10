OKARA-The police charged an unidentified man with attempt to deceive police for impersonating Faisalabad SP (Traffic) Baqa Muhammad Bugti. Abdul Ghaffar, phone operator of the Saddr Circle DSP, received a phone call, with the caller introduced himself as Faisalabad SP (traffic) Baqa Bugti. He asked the operator that he want to speak with the DSP. When the operator told him that the DSP was in a meeting, the impersonator, threateningly, asked him to convey his message to the DSP to withdraw a police case registered against Shamshad Hussain, son of Sikandar Ali, resident of village 34/4L. Later, the operator conveyed the message to the DSP, who upon investigation, found the caller to be fake and was merely impersonating the SP. A case was registered against the unknown caller.