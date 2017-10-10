PESHAWAR - A delegation of 107th National Management Course (NMC) of senior civil officers from Lahore visited Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Monday.

They were briefed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Shehzad Bangash regarding governance, budget/ADP allocation, services delivery, Local Government System, new initiatives, change in management and general administration of the province. At the end of the presentation, a question-answer session was held. All the participants of the meeting asked various questions regarding reforms in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police, Tourism Development, Power of Deputy Commissioner in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and merger of FATA with the KP. On this occasion, P&D Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Shahab Ali Shah also highlighted the administrative system of the province. He told the delegates that there are high cooperation and coordination between the political government and civil administration in the province.

Later on, Saeed Ahmad Nawaz on behalf of the delegation thanked the additional chief secretary and praised the civil administration of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for implementing a number of administrative reforms and service delivery to the people of the province.

