Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif today inaugurated motorcycle-ambulance service operated by the Punjab Emergency Service — Rescue 1122 in Lahore.

The team of 900 servicemen will be able to reach the areas on moto-ambulance where a proper ambulance cannot make in time.

CM Punjab said that the service is initially being launched in Lahore only and will then phase out to the nine divisional headquarters of the province.

Sharif congratulated Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, saying the project materialised in just six to seven months.