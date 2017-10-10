Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced university status for the Government College Hyderabad, reported by Radio Pakistan

Adressing a function in connection with week-long centenarian celebrations of the Hyderabad College on Tuesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the college produced thousands of educated people who are serving in every field of life.

He said the college is our national heritage and vowed to develop it on modern lines.

The chief minister also announced forty million rupees for the college and its library.

Later talking to media, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh government is spending forty million rupees on construction of roads in the province.