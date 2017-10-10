ISLAMABAD - Separating the trial of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz Sharif from rest of the accused, National Accountability Court Islamabad Monday initiated process of declaring them proclaimed offenders for wilfully avoiding the proceedings against them in three corruption references.

Judge Mohammad Bashir rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea for granting him permanent exemption from appearing in the court and fixed Oct 13 for indicting Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Capt(r) Safdar in the graft cases.

While fixing the date for indictment the judge remarked that he would charge-sheet the accused even if they did not turn up in the courtroom.

The court granted bails to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who was on bailable arrest warrant, and her husband Capt(r) Safdar on filing surety bonds of Rs50 million each before the court.

Maryam and Safdar are co-accused with Nawaz Sharif in the references regarding London flats 16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A at Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.

The cases against members of Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar spring from the Panama leaks investigations conducted by the apex court of the country which on July 28 had also disqualified Nawaz as member of the National Assembly, causing him to lose the premiership.

Ms Maryam Nawaz drove to the NAB Court from the residence of her daughter’s in-laws in the morning while her husband was produced before the court by NAB authorities – who had taken him into custody soon after his landing at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad in small hours of Monday. He was taken to NAB prison in Islamabad.

Extra-ordinary security measures were in place in and around the NAB court premises and only the people with court permission orders were allowed to enter the court premises.

Police and Frontier constabulary personnel were deployed there and the security arrangements were quite better than the lousy arrangements on previous date of hearing.

Bails

At the outset of the proceedings the court provided the copies of reference to Maryam and also asked her to furnish surety bonds, which were submitted by state minister Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on behalf of the accused.

In her bail plea Maryam submitted before the court that she was constrained to attend the court proceedings due to the serious illness of her mother.

As the prosecution did not press against granting her bail, the court accepted her plea and also granted bail to her spouse on the same grounds.

In case of Safdar, who was brought late in the courtroom, the judge conditioned his foreign travel with the court permission.

After securing bails, Maryam and Safdar left the court separately.

Proclaimed offenders

In case of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz the prosecution presented the report of serving the court orders on their given addresses. The court was informed that as both of them were abroad so their arrest could not be made possible.

The judge taking notice of their wilful avoiding the court proceedings in the pending references against them ordered separating their trial from rest of the accused and directed for initiation of the process to declare them proclaimed offenders.

Under the process they would be summoned against through advertisements, to be displayed on their addresses within the country and sent to their addresses in London through Foreign Office.

Finally, in case of their non-appearance, they would be declared proclaimed offenders in these cases and their perpetual arrest warrants would also be issued.

The court could even direct for confiscation of the properties in their name and award them punishment in absentia under Clause 31-A of NAB Ordinance.

Nawaz plea

The court also heard arguments on an application filed by Nawaz Sharif seeking permanent exemption from appearance in the court.

When the court asked his counsel Khawaja Harris if he was requesting exemption from today’s hearing only, the lawyer responded that his client had gone to London to look after his ailing wife and he should therefore be granted permanent exemption.

After initially reserving the decision, the court rejected the application for Sharif’s permanent exemption. The court allowed Sharif exemption from today’s hearing only.

The NAB prosecution asked the court to issue arrest warrants for Nawaz, who they said had left for London despite being a primary accused without informing NAB authorities. The judge reserved his decision on this matter.

NAB team to visit London

A three-member NAB team will visit the United Kingdom to collect more evidence related to the Sharif family’s Avenfield apartments.

NAB Lahore Director General Major (Retd) Shahzad Saleem has directed the team, which would be headed by Nadir Abbas, to collect further evidence related to the London properties of the Sharif family. According to sources, the three-member team has formally applied for British visas.