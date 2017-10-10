Islamabad - A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by chief election commissioner justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza on Monday heard disqualification reference against former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) minister and MPA Ziaullah Afridi.

Afridi, who appeared before the ECP for the hearing pertaining to a reference filed against him by PTI chief Imran Khan, was told to file a written response by October 23.

The former minister asked the ECP to allow him more time to submit his response as his father was undergoing treatment. In reply, the bench said that a decision on the reference has to be made within 30 days.

Nobody from PTI was present at the ECP during Monday’s hearing.

In the reference, filed on September 27, the PTI chief had sought Afridi’s disqualification from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the grounds that the former minister had confirmed last month that he would be joining the PPP.





Our Staff Reporter