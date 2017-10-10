SIALKOT-Pakistan's key trade bodies expressed grave concern over the inordinate delay in solving the prolonged problems of the business community, decreasing exports and widening trade deficit. A meeting was attended by the representatives of the trade bodies including Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at SCCI Auditorium. FPCCI President Zubair Tufail and SCCI Zahid Latif Malik President jointly presided over the meeting.

The trade bodies discussed in details the prevailing economic situation of the country and continuous decrease in national exports and increase in the trade deficit.

The FPCCI and SCCI leaders expressed grave concern over the unprecedented decline in national exports. They observed that the inordinate delay in the payment of prolonged pending duty drawbacks, sale tax refund claims and high cost of utility rates were the major factors behind the prevailing decline in national exports.

Addressing the participants, the FPCCI President narrated that the perturbed business community had been continuously demanding the government functionaries urgently redress the issues by paying duty drawback and sales tax refund claims but their concerns and demands have remained unheard.

The meeting also noted that the Prime Minister's Incentive Package was also not being implemented to give special incentive to the registered commercial exporters. It is meant to encourage them to boost exports. It was demanded that the export package be implemented in its true spirit and that Registered Commercial Exporters also be included in the DLTL package, they demanded.

Addressing the meeting, the SCCI president urged the federal government to ensure the clearance of prolonged pending customs duty drawbacks and sale tax refund claims of the exporters.

During the meeting, the FPCCI and SCCI leaders also warned the government against an anti-government strike and "Black Week" if the government fails to clear these duty drawbacks and sales tax refund claims. They said that the business community would also stop the exports besides considering on the other options to lodge strong anti-government protest if this voice of the perturbed business community goes unheard.

The national business tycoons including Iftikhar Ali Malik, SM Munir, fomer CEO of TDAP, Sheikh Riazud Din of Sialkot, SCCI's SVP Abdul Waheed and VP Abid Ahmed Khawaja and representatives of all the main trade bodies also attended the meeting.