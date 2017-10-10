KHANEWAL-Former prime minister of Pakistan and PPP Vice Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilan Sunday visited Khanewal to condole the death of former MNA Maj (r) Riffat Hayat Daha.

He met Waseem Hayat Daha and offered condolence over the death of Maj (r) Riffat Hayat Daha. The former PM expressed profound grief and sorrows to Waseem Hayat Daha. He termed the death a great loss to his family and the PPP as well. He said that late Maj (r) Riffat Hayat was asset of the party and prayed for eternal rest of the departed soul.

On the occasion, PPP central secretary finance Pir Haider Zaman Qureshi informed that Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and other leaders were representing PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier, Qul Khawani for the departed soul of late Maj (r) Riffat Hayat Daha was held, which was attended by a large number of party workers, civil society representatives and religious scholars. PPP leaders including central secretary finance Pir Haider Zaman Qureshi; former MPA Syed Ahmad Mujtba Gillani; Multan general Secretary Dr Javed Siddiqui; PPP South Punjab senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam; Humayun Khan and Qasim Raza Thaheem attended the condolence meeting.

Minor, girl among three kidnapped

OKARA/ SIALKOT-A teenage girl, woman and a minor child were abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, 17-year-old Shama, daughter of Muhammad Dilbar was alone at home when five unidentified armed accused stormed the house. The suspects collected Rs20,000, laptop, bundled the girl into a car and drove off to unknown location. The Okara Saddr Police have registered a case.

In another incident a woman was abducted by four accused. The police have registered a case of the incident.

Meanwhile, a man was crushed to death and his sister got injured in collision between bike and tractor-trolley. Sajiid, resident of Shamsia Colony, was on the way on a bike to drop his sister Saima in school. On Govt Colony Road, a tractor-trolley, coming from the opposite direction hit and ran over the bike. Resultantly, Sajid died on the spot while his sister got injured and rushed to hospital by Rescue-1122.

The tractor driver fled the scene and the A-Division Police have registered a case besides impounding the tractor-trolley.

In Sialkot, unidentified armed accused kidnapped the three-year-old Abdul Hanan, son of a labourer Qasir Mehmood, from in front of his house in Pasrur City's congested Umeedpura locality.

The child was playing when some unidentified accused kidnappers him. The Pasrur City Police are investigating with no arrest or clue, in this regard.