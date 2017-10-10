SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N government was successfully foiling all the national and international conspiracies against the country.

He said that international powers were busy hatching conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan by creating rift between the government and armed forces of Pakistan with the help of some political elements. He said that such politicians were busy doing negative politics and entertaining the international powers by implementing their agenda to promote political unrest and creating instability in Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen at Narowal, the interior minister added the political elements implementing the foreign agenda were not sincere to Pakistan and the nation. He said that Pakistan was also successfully foiling the conspiracies against CPEC PROJECT. He said that India was still remaining unable to digest the CPEC project and was lobbying at the international forums against this project.

He said that the government was making efforts to ensure the writ of the government everywhere across Pakistan, not allowing anyone to run a parallel stated within the state.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan have the full capabilities to defend the Motherland, adding that the whole Pakistani nation also stands united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice their lives while defending the every inch of the Motherland.