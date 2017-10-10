ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notices to the law secretary, former PM Nawaz Sharif and others on the petitions challenging the newly enacted Election Reforms Act, 2017.

IHC Judge Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petitions and issued notices to the respondents, directing them to submit their replies. Later, the bench deferred the hearing until November 14.

The petitioners contended that allowing a disqualified person to head a political party was against the spirit of the Constitution, Islam, the Quran and Sunnah.

The petitioners, Makhdoom Muhammad Niaz Inqilabi advocate and Abrar Hussain Raza advocate, made parties the federation of Pakistan through secretaries, law and justice, establishment and cabinet divisions, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through its chairman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Both the petitioners contended Sharif was disqualified as a member of the National Assembly through a verdict by the Supreme Court on July 28 following which the ECP issued a notification barring him from heading his party.

They said that following his disqualification, Sharif continued to remain the president of his party, adding the petitioners and dozens of others moved the ECP on the plea that a disqualified person cannot head a political party. They also sought cancellation of registration of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz because it was registered in the name of a disqualified person.

The petitioners maintained that according to Article 5 of Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) 2002, a disqualified person cannot preside over meetings of a political party. A disqualified person can neither become president of a party nor can he become its office bearer, the petitioners said.

They contended the matter was sub judice before the ECP, but the government in the Senate of Pakistan introduced ERA 2017 and the bill was adopted with the margin of only one vote.

They further argued Sharif resorted to horse trading to get votes in favour of the bill while one party cancelled the membership of its senator for voting in favour of the bill. The petitioners argued that ERA 2017 was against the basic scheme of the Constitution as no law can be passed against Islamic injunctions. Furthermore, allowing a disqualified person to head a party was also in contravention of the Quran and Sunnah, they said.

In this connection, they referred to an apex court judgment of 1992 (SCMR 2192) which says, “The courts, while construing the provisions of statutes, should make efforts that the interpretation of the relevant provisions of the statutes should be in consonance with Article 2-A of the Constitution and the ground norms of human rights.”

The petitioners said that a law should be made keeping in view legitimate needs of the people and not for a single person. The custom having the force of law is that any disqualified person cannot head any political party, but through this ERA something strange has been done against Article 8 which requires a legislative body to formulate laws according to the customs having the force of law, they said. The petitioners prayed to the court to declare the ERA 2017 as null and void, illegal, unlawful and against the Constitution.