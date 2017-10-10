Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a warning to more than 150 illegal educational institutions to immediately stop their functions otherwise it with the help of law enforcement agencies would forcibly shutdown them.

The HEC has mentioned 155 institutes on its website operating illegally in all provinces, federal capital and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). “These institutes were earlier issued notices to stop their functions and now a warning has also been issued to them,” an official said.

As per official data of the HEC, out of total illegal institutes, 03 institutes are operating in the federal capital, 102 in Punjab, including 11 institutes in Rawalpindi, 36 in Sindh, 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 03 in AJ&K.

The three illegal institutes operating in Islamabad are Islamabad Law College, Modern Institute of Informatics and Management and Mohiuddin Islamic University.

In its warning issued by the HEC Accreditation & Attestation department, it stated that a number of universities/institutions, campuses, affiliated colleges and foreign collaborative arrangements are operating illegally across the country without permission of the HEC.

The institutes operating without prior approval and No Objection Certificate (NOC) of HEC and offering foreign collaborative degree programmes without HEC NOC have been also issued the warning. The official statement said that if such institutions fail to comply, their operations would be shut down with the assistance of law enforcement agencies and provincial governments as per rules.

Students and parents have also been warned that the degrees from mentioned institutes will not be verified by the HEC.

Talking to The Nation, Chairman HEC said that action will be taken against the institutes not fulfilling the set criteria of HEC for providing higher education. He said that relaxation is given to institutes to improve their standards as there is already space for provision of higher education.

However, he said, some elements used education for sole purpose of their business and play with the future of students.

He also said that parents and students have been also given cautioned to check their institute before obtaining the admission.

However, Chairman HEC Punjab Prof Dr. Mohammad Nizamudin rejected the warning issued by the HEC saying the commission overstepped from its jurisdiction. He said that institutions in provinces are not the jurisdiction of the federal HEC so it will have no impact on them.

He said that implementation on such warning will be difficult in the context of 18th amendment and specifically after the judgment of Lahore High Court (LHC). The LHC in its decision had stated that policies of HEC non-binding over provincial universities unless approved by Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Federal and provincial HECs of Punjab and Sindh locked horns because of their constitutional roles. The issue of devolution of federal HEC is in the CCI which has constituted a committee to discuss and set the future of it in context of the 18th amendment.

