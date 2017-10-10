Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has said India is using all methods from barbaric violence to fraudulent elections to deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination and perpetuate its unlawful occupation of Kashmir, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the General Assembly's Special Political and Decolonization Committee, she said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to wage the struggle for their right to self-determination with courage and conviction.

The Pakistani envoy said deployment of tens of thousands of Indian troops in the occupied territory is aimed at suppressing the legitimate freedom of the people.

Maleeha Lodhi condemned aggressive use of pellet guns by India against peaceful protestors in occupied Kashmir.

She said India is committing war crimes which have left the young generation sightless and maimed for life.

She said that the decolonization agenda of the UN will remain unfulfilled without peaceful resolution of one of the longest disputes of all time.