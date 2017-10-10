Islamabad - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Daughter Maryam Nawaz has said that those who have presented themselves for accountability are being taken into custody while no action is taken against absconding law breakers.

“We are being tried despite disqualification. This is revenge and not accountability. My crime is that I am daughter of Nawaz Sharif. Those who have sent packing representatives of 200 million people should also be held accountable,” she said while talking to the media after her court appearance.

Maryam said they have appeared before court despite strong reservations. May be legal experts and judges would save them but the way the stains of law, justice and constitution have been imprinted, it will take time to wash them, she remarked.

Replying to a question about her brothers Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appearance in the court, she said they would take the decision of returning to Pakistan on their own.

She said: “I and my husband Capt (r) Safdar have appeared before the court. My two brothers live outside Pakistan and laws of Pakistan are not applicable to them.

“We know very well why we are being subjected to vendetta and why the cases are being registered against me – because I am daughter of Nawaz Sharif.

“It is an international legal practice that no one is apprehended unless any evidence is available against him. But here the case which was started from Panama ended on Iqama and these cases would continue till the Day of Judgment.”

She said that JIT levelled false allegations and there was no substance in them. Everyone knows why this all this was being done, she added.

She said judges will have to be answerable. Those who have sent representatives of 200 million people home should also be held accountable as per law, she held.