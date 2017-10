Punjab govt's lawyer opposes publication of inquiry tribunal report of Model Town killings' case.

He says single bench of Justice Naqvi passed the order beyond its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, PAT workers and their lawyers moved plea against hiring of Khwaja Haris as private counsel by Punjab govt. During the proceedings, the lawyers of both sides came hard on each other.

The full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh issues notice to parties for further arguments on the plea for tomorrow.