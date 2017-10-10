ISLAMABAD - Scores of contractual teachers from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Monday called off their protest outside the residence of Imran Khan after assurance from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief that a bill would soon be introduced in the provincial assembly for regularisation of their jobs.

A number of contractual teachers of the KP protested in Bani Gala at a time when the PTI leadership was gathering there for an important meeting to deliberate upon the appointment of new chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other important political issues.

The teachers, while demanding regularisation of their jobs in the KP Education Department blocked the main road leading towards the residence of Imran Khan.

They blocked vehicles of KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, the PTI MNA Dr Shireen Mazari and other party leaders including Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The teachers were demanding that they were working on contract for the past many years but the KP government was not willing to regularise their jobs.

Later, PTI Chairman Imran Khan met with the representative of the teachers and talked with the KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Khan directed the speaker that a bill should soon be introduced in the provincial assembly for the regularisation of all teachers who were on contract for the past many years.

The speaker assured the party chairman that his directions would be implemented.

After the assurance of the PTI chief, the teachers called off their protest. They had come there along with their belongings for a permanent sit-in outside the residence of Khan until the fulfilment of their demands.

Our Staff Reporter