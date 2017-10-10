Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday said her mother Kulsoom Nawaz “is being prepared” to undergo her chemotherapy session in London.

Ami being prepared for her first chemotherapy session. Thank you for your valuable prayers for her. Means a lot to us. pic.twitter.com/SWTF39mhff — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 10, 2017

In sickness & in health .......

A solemn vow. pic.twitter.com/gbnDmb9gRy — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 10, 2017

Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck, her daughter Maryam had confirmed last month.

Kusloom won the NA-120 by-election last month. The seat had fallen vacant after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.